Oribel Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 128,700 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 128,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,893,000. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 2.4% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,484,000 after purchasing an additional 98,719 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.64. 426,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,981. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.89 and a 200-day moving average of $229.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

