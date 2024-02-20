Oribel Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 523,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,535,000. Rollins accounts for approximately 1.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,851,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

