MagnetGold Price Reaches $0.20 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $53.27 million and $11,942.37 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Telegram](https://t.me/yourmagnetgold)[Medium](https://medium.com/@magnetgold)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

