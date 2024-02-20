Wrapped TRON Achieves Market Cap of $12.16 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and $1.09 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 88,034,434,589 coins and its circulating supply is 88,034,413,431 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 88,041,404,369.70157 with 88,041,404,193.70157 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.136559 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,572,400.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

