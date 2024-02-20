ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.
ALLETE Trading Down 2.2 %
ALE stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 308,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.
ALLETE Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.43%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.
About ALLETE
ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.
