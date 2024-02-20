ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 13.00%. ALLETE’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.600-3.900 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

ALLETE Trading Down 2.2 %

ALE stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 308,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $49.29 and a 1 year high of $66.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ALLETE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALE. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

