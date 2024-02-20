Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.400-1.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.40-$1.70 EPS.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 0.8 %

OMI traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,802 shares of company stock valued at $604,213 in the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

