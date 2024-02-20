Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 394 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 102.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,911 shares of company stock worth $10,781,770. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $947.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,092. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $973.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $913.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $850.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,076.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

