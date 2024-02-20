Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longbow Finance SA raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 29.6% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 296,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,301,000 after buying an additional 67,773 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 284,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 84.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,545,000 after buying an additional 342,191 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,973,535. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.54. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

