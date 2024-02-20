Longbow Finance SA Sells 61 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Longbow Finance SA lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $9.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $574.08. 2,146,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,737,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $597.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.04. The firm has a market cap of $248.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.