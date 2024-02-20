Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 46,799 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,799 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $45,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,111,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,630. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock worth $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

