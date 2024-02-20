AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 2.0% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO stock traded down $16.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,711.20. 72,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,126. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,673.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,597.70. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,868.88.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

