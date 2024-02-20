Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Acquired by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products accounts for approximately 2.9% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.52% of Installed Building Products worth $54,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Installed Building Products by 12.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

IBP stock traded down $2.36 on Tuesday, reaching $204.12. 158,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,504. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.57 and a 12 month high of $214.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

