Giverny Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Giverny Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 342,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 2.3% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $43,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,897,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after buying an additional 650,796 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.25. 426,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $159.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,322 shares of company stock worth $10,460,112 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

