Giverny Capital Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Giverny Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. MasterBrand makes up about 0.6% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $11,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MasterBrand by 226.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Trading Down 1.2 %

MBC traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,894. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.45.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

