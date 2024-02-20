Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.0% of Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Giverny Capital Inc. owned about 0.31% of Littelfuse worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 690,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,986,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,817,000 after purchasing an additional 155,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,851. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $227,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

