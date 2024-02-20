Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Giverny Capital Inc.

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 973.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $8,297,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,655,000 after buying an additional 154,587 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 73.7% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 214,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after buying an additional 91,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

NYSE NVO traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.53. 4,365,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,846. The stock has a market cap of $545.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

