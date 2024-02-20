Giverny Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Giverny Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.01. The company had a trading volume of 191,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,476. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.