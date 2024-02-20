Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Manchester Global Management UK Ltd

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 5.4% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $14,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,471,000 after buying an additional 464,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,552 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.78. 776,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,704. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.58 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.23 and its 200 day moving average is $429.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.87.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

