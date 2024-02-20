Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 8,611 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,611 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.71. 2,000,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,382. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.