Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.69. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

