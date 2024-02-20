Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) was down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 7,701,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 8,743,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UEC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Down 9.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 679.68 and a beta of 1.90.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 224,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 349,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 370.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 484,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 149,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

