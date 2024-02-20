AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.22

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.22 and last traded at $174.79, with a volume of 720916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.



AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

