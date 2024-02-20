ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Down 8.3%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.60. 119,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 161,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.
