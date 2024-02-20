ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Down 8.3%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.60. 119,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 161,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

About ArriVent BioPharma

In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

