Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading 3.6% Higher

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.45 and last traded at $41.37. 332,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 760,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The company had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

