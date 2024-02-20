Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 36000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
