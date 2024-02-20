Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.52 and last traded at $99.30. Approximately 184,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 358,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KSPI
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance
About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.