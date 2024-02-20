Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.52 and last traded at $99.30. Approximately 184,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 358,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KSPI

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.