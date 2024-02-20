Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.65. 1,249,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,939. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $220.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,045 shares of company stock worth $23,391,963. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

