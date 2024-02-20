Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,390 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 7,595,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,504,839. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

