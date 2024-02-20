Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.0 %

HCA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.67. The company had a trading volume of 476,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $314.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,993. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.