Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AON were worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AON in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AON by 44.3% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $315.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.97 per share, for a total transaction of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,420,445.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.36.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

