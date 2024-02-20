Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.96. 276,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 702,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 54.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,784,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,068,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,409,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 923,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

