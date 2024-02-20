Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Natera worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,607 shares of company stock valued at $51,337,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.14. 533,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,256. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.