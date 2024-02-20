Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Natera worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Natera by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.
Insider Activity at Natera
In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,639,537.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Fesko sold 2,358 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $153,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,874.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 842,607 shares of company stock valued at $51,337,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.
Natera Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.14. 533,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,256. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.34.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
