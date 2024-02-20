iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.81

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$93.81 and last traded at C$93.55, with a volume of 105424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$92.64.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$67.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$90.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The company has a market cap of C$9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.68, for a total value of C$403,564.95. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,629,012. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

