Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 8.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) dropped 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 276,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 702,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZLAB

Zai Lab Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at $29,605,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,587,000 after acquiring an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.