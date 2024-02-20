Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.62 and last traded at $7.63. 538,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,052,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLRN. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at $44,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

