iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $93.81

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$93.81 and last traded at C$93.55, with a volume of 105424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$92.64.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$90.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The stock has a market cap of C$9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$591,521.45. In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$591,521.45. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total value of C$455,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,629,012. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

