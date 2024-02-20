Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 43,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.9% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco QQQ worth $663,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $426.36. The company had a trading volume of 39,058,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,188,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.59. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $439.14.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

