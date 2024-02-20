Worldcoin (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $842.10 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded up 137.4% against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market cap of $842.10 million and $1.04 billion worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for about $6.39 or 0.00012271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,798,814 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 131,348,583.418993 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 6.92729126 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $1,574,872,440.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.