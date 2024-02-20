Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and $0.50 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,048.35 or 0.99963070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00168771 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036132 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

