Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,956 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned about 0.11% of Citizens Financial Group worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 270,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076,920. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $42.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

