Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 65,402 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,402 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $21,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,743,000 after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. 211,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $76.65.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
