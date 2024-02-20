iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.1% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $499.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $505.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

