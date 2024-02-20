Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $47,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,946,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 130,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 131,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $84.20. 3,815,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,972,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

