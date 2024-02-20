Longbow Finance SA Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Longbow Finance SA cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $193,291,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after purchasing an additional 451,019 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.26.

DE traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.90. 1,459,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.29. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

