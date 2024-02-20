Longbow Finance SA Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE GPC traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 601,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.