Longbow Finance SA Has $6.39 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Longbow Finance SA decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,249,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

