Longbow Finance SA Sells 384 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Longbow Finance SA trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 77,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3,129.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 10,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9 %

EW traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.90. 1,732,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,131,056. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $622,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,363,236.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,889 shares of company stock worth $13,685,420. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.