Longbow Finance SA Sells 240 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Longbow Finance SA cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $148.60. 1,411,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,888. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $149.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

