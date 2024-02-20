Longbow Finance SA Buys 20,780 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Longbow Finance SA lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of Longbow Finance SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Longbow Finance SA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

ZTS traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.03. 1,429,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,391. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average of $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,786 shares of company stock valued at $748,470. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

