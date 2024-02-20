Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Longbow Finance SA

Longbow Finance SA cut its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA owned about 0.05% of Pinterest worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.52.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PINS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.02. 5,491,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,572,843. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.74, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.